I’m writing to encourage the citizens of Laramie County School District 1 to vote Brittany Ashby for the school board. I have known Brittany for 17 years and feel strongly that her voice is needed as our school board faces tough decisions in the coming years.
I am a parent to two school-aged children in Cheyenne, and I’ve listened to more school board meetings in the past two months than I have in my whole time as a parent. Our district faces very difficult decisions in the near future, and we need Brittany on the board. Brittany will listen to everyone and make decisions that are best for the community as a whole.