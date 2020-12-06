I wish to add my voice to those who have spoken against the firing of Cheyenne Police Department Chief Brian Kozak. Last year, I participated in the Citizens Police Academy, designed to acquaint the public with the mission, activities and outcomes of the Cheyenne Police Department. And, take it from me, it was eye opening.
Under Chief Kozak's leadership, the department has enhanced policing in our city through officer training, ongoing education and innovative partnerships with the community. It was clear that the morale, pride and dedication of the force was high.