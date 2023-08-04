I recently found out that the Miami Police Department has donated 101 small arms to the Ukrainian military that had previously been confiscated; 148,000 rounds of ammunition was also added to the donation by another contributor.

Multiple news agencies have covered this story, and it is easily looked up online. This sounds like an excellent idea to me, because every little bit helps in Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Many police departments, no doubt, sell their confiscated arms to the dealers that they receive arms and ammunition from. This is a very cost-effective choice.

