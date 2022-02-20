Politics and sports have a lot in common, so let’s imagine redistricting like it was football.
Imagine the Broncos and the Patriots are in the playoffs. A lucky field goal means that the Patriots are starting the third quarter three points ahead. Which makes it strange when they have an announcement: the fact that they are winning means they have been imbued with football-controlling powers. Going forward, their end zone will be 10 yards closer, and their opponent’s end zone will be 10 yards farther away. The Patriots will only need five yards for a first down, and everyone else will need 15. When they’re told that this will make it difficult for anyone to beat them in the future, they’ll shrug and say, “We’re in control now.”
After they defeat the Broncos, it gets worse. The Patriots look at next year’s schedule and realize that lots of people on the teams that they’ll be facing are their friends. And they don’t want to have to play against their friends! They change the schedule dramatically, creating uneven matchups that benefit their friends and disadvantage their rivals. The Broncos, in other words, are screwed.
Some people point out that the Patriots have a history of cheating, and shouldn’t be allowed to be the team that controls everything about football. But they never got sufficiently punished for cheating, and they’re in control. Just to make things easier on themselves, they exert their power over their fans — they ensure that only the “true” Patriots fans are following them, and make other teams deal with anyone who might criticize them.
When they’re finished reshaping the NFL to their satisfaction, their friends are safe, their fans are subdued, and the Patriots will never lose another Super Bowl. Football now sucks.
Redistricting is in the hands of a winning team with a bad track record that cares more about their own power and the comfort of their friends than they do about the spirit of the “sport.” When they are allowed to make their own rules instead of following an independent commission, it ruins the game for everyone.