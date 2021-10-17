Let me begin by stating that I firmly believe that all rights come with responsibilities, so if you want the one, then you must be willing to accept the other.
I hear a lot of people going on about their right to not get vaccinated against the COVID virus. Do they have the right to decline vaccination? I believe they do, but by doing so, they must also accept complete responsibility for their own care if they then contract the virus. No vaccination? Sorry, no care. Your Right = Your Responsibility.
Businesses and schools: As long as businesses accept the responsibility to post their rules where they can be clearly seen and understood, and aren’t breaking any existing laws, I believe they have the right to determine which customers they will or won’t serve, whether it’s “No shoes, No socks, No service” or “No mask, No shots, No service.”
Since schools are, in reality, also a form of business, as such, I believe that they have the same rights and responsibilities.
I also firmly believe that unless a person is willing to lose everything or die, making medical decisions based on religious or political beliefs is the epitome of stupidity.
For those like Bob Marley, who did choose to die, rather than have a medical procedure done that conflicted with his Rastafarian beliefs, while I may disagree with their decisions, at the same time I have the highest admiration for their convictions.
So choose which rights you are going to claim or demand with consideration and care, and be completely willing to accept the responsibilities that come with them.