It has come to my attention that we need to stop using some popular words and names to be more politically correct and to not offend the "woke" in our society.
We need to stop calling people "cowboy" and "cowgirl." What real man wants to be called a cow or a boy? You call a woman a cow and she will probably knock you off your feet.
We should use the term "country person" instead of cowboy or cowgirl. This will designate where a person is from and not offend someone by using the wrong gender or for those who are not sure of their gender.
We should also stop using the tern "city slicker." This is usually used as a derogatory term by country people for their city neighbors. By calling them "city persons," then their "country person" neighbors won't offend them.
I think we should also change the name of the city of Cheyenne. We don't want to continue to offend any of our American Indian friends. As you know, many sports teams, etc. are being asked to not be called the "Braves," or "Indians" or "Redskins" because these names are offensive to some Indians.
Maybe we should rename Cheyenne to Shyperson, Wyoming. However, that might be offensive to some of our bashful citizens. Does anyone have a good new name for Cheyenne that won't offend anyone?
You do realize I am being sarcastic, I hope. I really don't want to offend any of my cowboy friends, most of whom are bigger than me.