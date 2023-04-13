All this talk about “assault weapons” bans baffle me. I say that because there is zero, or at the very least minimal, talk about automobile (which kill or injure more people annually) bans.

I fully agree that each and every one of us has the God-given right to defend and protect ourselves from harm by any means necessary, but nowhere is there a God-given right to own an automobile. There are individuals out there, including the media, they want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit a crime itself, and that is the gun.

