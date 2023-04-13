All this talk about “assault weapons” bans baffle me. I say that because there is zero, or at the very least minimal, talk about automobile (which kill or injure more people annually) bans.
I fully agree that each and every one of us has the God-given right to defend and protect ourselves from harm by any means necessary, but nowhere is there a God-given right to own an automobile. There are individuals out there, including the media, they want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit a crime itself, and that is the gun.
Individuals commit crime, not the gun. All the gun laws we have in place have not and will not prevent it. Neither will any new ones. Because here is the fact: The bad guy is going to get a gun, or some other tool, no matter what law(s) you put or have in place.
In my humble opinion, our school districts, not just here, but across this state and nation, need to quit minimizing the actions of their students. Hold them accountable. That is where one failure in our society is.
Another is in our “revolving door” judicial system. The same holds true for them – hold them accountable, especially for those committing a violent crime using any kind of weapon. For these types of criminals, there should be no early release. I am a firm believer in the adage "If you can not do the time do not do the crime."