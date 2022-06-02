The Uvalde shooting was a gross, horrific tragedy brought on by one allegedly deranged individual who apparently didn’t value the lives of others. Democrats are going to use this and related situations for more gun control measures, which will not work.
If gun control worked, then Chicago would be one of our safest cities. Criminal control is needed, in that criminals need to be arrested and jailed, as opposed to Democrat politicians allowing criminals to walk free with no bail, or even Democrat politicians arranging payment for their bail.
In addition to the tragedy of Uvalde, we need to come to grips with the tens of thousands of children who are butchered and murdered every year by … us! While Uvalde and other shootings are horrific, we kill tens of thousands of our own children every year by … abortion! Our blood lust and desire to kill our own children is monstrous, at least, and demonic, at worst. The literal blood that has been spilled over the last 50+ years worldwide in abortion could fill countless stadiums.
In addition, we love death … Death with dignity, assisted suicide, doctor assisted suicide, etc., and now California is contemplating Assembly Bill 2223–“Perinatal Death” as part of a protected abortion outcome. Other Democrat states have similar-type abortion bills.
As horrifically tragic as Uvalde is, we must own up to our part in the devaluing of human life, specifically devaluing the life of our own infant sons and daughters … in our wombs. Abortion … ”Choice?” No! Pregnancy is a responsibility! The woman … and the man who created their child have a duty and a responsibility to care for that child, not kill it. There is plenty of blood spilled in the killing (abortion) of an innocent child.
Perhaps the reason these “Uvalde-type” killers have so little respect for life is because “We” have little regard for life. If we want these killings to stop, perhaps we need to stop devaluing life and killing our own children by abortion. But that would require us to admit that we are wrong, abortion is murder and that we have responsibilities instead of touting our “rights!”