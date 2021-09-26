I attended a high school that Reader's Digest castigated for "teaching Communism." It is true. We learned about Karl Marx – and how Lenin added his own spin. We also read Adam Smith, John Keynes, and other economists and philosophers. We learned the difference between socialism and Communism, between fascism and capitalism. Now people use these words to berate one another with no understanding of their actual meaning. The same thing seems to be happening with critical race theory.
If we are going to be transparent about our curriculum, let's start with being transparent about CRT. According to David Miguel Gray, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Memphis, "Critical race theory is a field of intellectual inquiry that demonstrates the legal codification of racism in America." It is a way to learn, not a way to cudgel white people.
It means that, if we are teaching essential elements from our Constitution – a truly great document – we ought to teach about how it codified the continuation of slavery. We need to understand how laws have been written that, one way and another, affect whites differently from people of color. If we teach about how the GI Bill provided an entry into building generational wealth, for a more recent example, we need to look at how banking and real estate regulation ensured that black GI's didn't actually benefit.
We need to understand that Thomas Jefferson, even as he wrote, “All men are created equal,” maintained his lifestyle through the labor of people he owned, gave people to his children as birthday presents and mortgaged people to pay his debts. It doesn't diminish the power of his words. Instead, it tells us that he was a flawed and conflicted human being just like us, not a demi-god. Like him, we can achieve great things in spite of our flaws.
And it is only by looking at our history clearly, transparently, that we can move forward together to achieve the greatness this country promises.