There are so many things about the chaos in our nation's capital that I would like to address, but it would take far more words than what is allowed. So, I will limit my comments to this.
I understand that the young woman who was shot and killed was a 14-year Air Force vet. I can only say "Shame on her." Any people who have identified themselves on social media as being participants, and any others who can be identified by news videos or personal videos posted by others, should be charged with insurrection. Any veterans identified as participating, regardless of rank at retirement or what decorations they may have earned during service, should be stripped of the privilege of burial in a National Cemetery.