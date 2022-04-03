What is a woman? The answer to this question seems to be eluding everyone, including Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
According to Merriam-Webster, a woman is “an adult human female”; Webster’s definition is “an adult female person, as distinguished from a man”; Wikipedia’s definition is “an adult human female capable of pregnancy from puberty to menopause”.
Basic biology teaches that two "X" chromosomes, “XX”, with the reproductive anatomy of a vulva, vagina, cervix, uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, ovum and mammary glands in the breast tissues, is a human female. An “XY” gene combination; 46, XY chromosome count, which produces a penis, testicles, vas deferens, seminal vesicles and a prostate gland, is a male. All 46 chromosomes in their pairs are called a karyotype. A female karyotype is written as 46, XX. The male karyotype is written as 46, XY, as males have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome.
According to genetic researchers (Professor Shmuel Pietrokovski and Dr. Moran Gershoni of the Weizmann Molecular Genetic Department), there are 6,500 different genes between men and women. Therefore, using the above references and the phrase "Follow the Science," the above definitions of “woman” and “man” distinguish the two and are scientific facts, not social constructs.
Thus, a conundrum: If women cannot define the term woman, then how do women know that they are women? In order to know that you are a woman, you have to know what a woman is and if the definition applies to you. If you cannot define the term woman, then perhaps you're not a woman or perhaps the "beings,” "women," do not even exist. The same would also apply to the concept of "what is a man?"
So, what is a woman? What is a man? What is a human? Who will decide the definitions? Will the definitions be the truth? Will the definitions be accepted by everyone?
As women are approximately 50% of the population, shouldn’t we have more respect for women and have a definition at least in line with the above dictionary definitions?