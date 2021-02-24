I have some suggestions for those who complain to the Health Department about the lack of social distancing at restaurants and bars:
1. Stay home.
2. Don't go to these establishments.
3. Order take out.
4. Pay the salaries to the employees that have had hours and pay cuts due to the mandates.
5. Stay home.
These businesses are just trying to stay afloat during this hard time. They want to run their businesses, pay their employees, so that they in turn can have a roof over their head and put food on the table. I would bet the complainers didn't miss one paycheck since the pandemic hit.
I stand with Sanfords and all my fellow service workers just trying to make a living.
Once again, stay home.