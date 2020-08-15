The Great John Lewis, in describing the nonviolent approach of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s stated, "We were preaching the beloved community, one people, one family." In 1970, John Lennon sang, "Better recognize your brother, everyone you meet." We humans have a lasting tendency to ignore our prophets.
Ignorance is an active process, and we Americans seem to be ignoring a lot these days. The current president's base ignores his lies, his hate-filled speech, his profiteering, his further placement of U.S. troops in harm's way, his violation of human rights and his horrendous response to the ongoing pandemic.