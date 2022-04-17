Gov. Mark Gordon is running again. I have to consider that a yin and yang thing. I can’t say he has done a bad job, and I am sure he has a lot to juggle with, especially in the wake of this pandemic.
But just as the Republican Party believes they only have one choice for the presidency, I am not sure whether there is any better choice for governor. I have yet to truly investigate candidates before the barrage of dark money and attack ads get worse.
I was watching the local TV, and, in horror, first some Rush Limbaugh wannabe was on some energy segment just spewing Big Oil propaganda mistruths. Well, I made it through that, and then some interview came on about a new candidate for governor. In amazement, he was saying how he didn’t buy the whole CO2 thing about fossil fuels. He went on to say, "Where are all the fires and destructive weather they predicted?" Wow, this guy must not watch any news or read the paper!
And so it goes. I see Mr. Barrasso is still on his self-defeating mission to bash the Biden administration. And then Cynthia Lummis, I see, opting for yet another union-busting bill like the right-to-work that she pushed. Definitely for Big Business and not the working class.
Sad that they overshadow the few good things they do with their "just say no to anything" partisan attitudes. And we are showered with the "anyone to beat Liz candidate," another Lindsey Graham type flip-flopper that really has zero accomplishments other than hot air to offer. Yet, I see Miss Cheney as the only one that is not afraid and putting out bills with experience. More petty bickering from most all the other legislators we have elected.
Well, just like many of us want the U.S. to just pulverize Putin and his armies into dust, but have no wish for a world war, I can wish for some better candidates to appear. I will keep an open mind to look as a conscious effort.