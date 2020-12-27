Having lived in Wyoming for 20 years, I know I am writing against the political grain and the tough economic times in this letter. Yet, my Christian faith and conscience tell me I must speak out. I am for Medicaid expansion and a progressive, graduated state income tax, which is a characteristic of the least-regressive state tax systems.
I come a bit late with my letter in these scenarios. Yet, I see my words to be like filling a watering can. Sometimes, I put in one more drop of water and the can overflows. Maybe this letter, or your letter on these subjects, might be that drop of water that finally gets things flowing in a positive direction.