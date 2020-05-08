If you are like me, there is a reason that you choose to call Wyoming home – whether it stems from the Code of the West, morning traffic reports that cover the entire state at once, or seeing cars with out-of-state plates hustling on during the middle of winter. We all share a connection that comes from the feeling of liberty and freedom as we pull up to our own driveway and enter our own houses – that we probably forgot to lock.
In being a resident of the least-populated state in America, there has always been an underlying sense that this means we are also the most free. However, I would like to make the free people of Wyoming aware of something that may change your opinion.
On April 3, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist issued an order that forbid gatherings of 10 people or more. Violating this order could land you in jail for one year, with a misdemeanor to your name. Listed under the exemptions was “residential buildings.”
This order was extended April 28. It now reads: “Residential buildings, excluding individual household residences.” Please understand what adding these last four words now means: You, inside of your own home, on your own private property, could be arrested if you have more than nine people inside your home. I know several families with eight kids – what are they to do? Government facilities are exempt, but our own private property is not.
We have gone along with these orders up to now because of the greater good, with the carrot dangling in front of us that says just a little while longer and this will all be over, this is for the safety of everyone. However, the government has now walked right into our unlocked front door and has put restrictions on our rights, on our own private property.
Liquor sales, which benefit the state revenue stream, are allowed, but a family gathering in your own home may not be. What happened to the Code of the West? Is this where we are willing to draw the line?