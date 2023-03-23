I was amused by Pastor Rodger McDaniel's column in the Saturday WTE. He knows very well that books and ideas, and even science, are being banned by both sides of the political spectrum.

He mentioned some. Others are books by Dr. Seuss and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Other books are being rewritten to remove "offensive" words or ideas. Even the comic Dilbert has been banned by our own WTE!

