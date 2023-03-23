I was amused by Pastor Rodger McDaniel's column in the Saturday WTE. He knows very well that books and ideas, and even science, are being banned by both sides of the political spectrum.
He mentioned some. Others are books by Dr. Seuss and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Other books are being rewritten to remove "offensive" words or ideas. Even the comic Dilbert has been banned by our own WTE!
Twitter and other tech platforms eagerly banned thoughts and ideas that they disagreed with.
I assume Pastor McDaniel has reviewed the questionable books that are being suggested as sex education books in some schools. Therefore, for the sake of fairness and transparency, I suggest he print in his column the passages in these books that some parents find offensive – much like he described the Levite and his concubine in the book of Judges. It would be helpful also to include pictures from these books so as the whole general public can be educated.
I also assume that the Bible in graphic detail is being taught (not banned) in public schools throughout the country, since it was used as an example by Pastor McDaniel.
As happens frequently, his story of the Judges is incomplete. The Lord directs the Israelites to essentially decimate Gibeah and the Benjaminites because of their moral depravity. Is there a lesson for us here?