Regarding the article in Oct. 4 paper about the attendance record of Mayor Marian Orr. In all fairness, let's see the attendance record of ALL of the council members for the past three years.
In fairness to Mayor Orr, let's see attendance record of council members
- Letter from Bonnie Jo Kruse | Cheyenne
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- "Junk ball" practice helped Laramie down South
- MadHouse BJJ hosts seminar
- Wyoming Hospital Association president: CARES Act distributions taking “way too long”
- Health Department: Make plans now to enjoy Halloween safely
- District court roundup: Convicted felon who evaded sentencing for 23 years receives probation
- Ward 2 candidates talk budget priorities, COVID-19 restrictions at forum
- Halladay Motors Board President inducted into Chamber's Circle of Champions
- Community Sports Bulletin Board 10-07-20
- St. Joseph's Food Pantry announces new distribution time, availability
- Cost to file court documents in Wyoming to increase in December
Most Popular
Articles
- Firefighters start to make progress on Mullen Fire
- Employee who works at two Cheyenne schools tests positive for COVID-19
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Gordon: COVID-19 spike in Wyoming shows "very serious deterioration"
- Cheyenne man sentenced in district court after violating protection order
- Orr absent from recent council meetings, stands by attendance record
- Three more Wyoming residents die from COVID, active cases up by 70
- Mayoral candidates talk recreation expansion, mask mandates at forum
- Family-owned Beach Please Drink Company to serve specialty soda downtown
- Active coronavirus cases back up in Wyoming, top 1,100 for first time