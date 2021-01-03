I would like to take the opportunity Scott Clem has raised regarding what he perceives as onerous gubernatorial infringements on freedom related to the COVID-19 pandemic to propose a citizen science project.
I find it alarming that what is purported to be an advanced society has so little trust in science – or is so selective about the science people believe in or take for granted. So, to bring science back temporarily into our lives, I suggest we have Mr. Kadiddlehopper and his constituents in Gillette and Campbell County ignore all the ("fake news," or at least way overblown) precautions. They can “Party on, Garth” – no social distancing; no masks; jam into bars and restaurants; kick the doors open to care facilities; ridicule mask wearers at the grocery stores; ignore the opinions of the county health department and emergency room and intensive care personnel at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.