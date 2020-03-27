Our leadership has been talking about the war against the COVID-19 virus.
In the terminology of war, we’ve engaged our enemy and stopped his advance. We’ve also increased our production of the weapons needed to engage the enemy in combat. In general terms, we’ve done a good job of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
We’re also addressing production issues for medical supplies and equipment, so we can be better prepared to treat the sick.
Our next step is to determine how to engage the enemy and win the war. We need a battle plan. We need to know what a win looks like. We need to know what we need to do to win.
We also need to know how long it will take. Once we have a plan, we need our leaders to clearly communicate the plan to us, their soldiers.
As with most wars, a swift resolution and a return to normalcy is important to everyone.