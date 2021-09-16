Rights and responsibilities. In well-functioning constitutional republics, without the latter, the former are largely meaningless.
The ancient Greeks and Romans, who heavily influenced the Founders, referred to it as civic virtue. Madison addressed it in The Federalist Papers. The concept that, at times, the common welfare exceeds individual interests.
The recent disruptions by some at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meetings are apt illustrations of people shouting for their rights, while ignoring their collective responsibilities. With boorish and churlish behavior, the group demanded their “rights” and expressed liberties, while shouting down and threatening others exercising their First Amendment rights, because of differing views. Undoubtedly, the irony was lost on most of those yelling. Not to be sidelined by the vocalists, the board responsibly reinstated an indoor mask mandate to better help keep students and staff safe.
At the point reason and logic evaporate, yelling and threats become the easiest path; sinking toward the lowest common denominator. If the person not getting vaccinated or not wearing a mask was the only one to be affected, it may be a defensible position. But, of course, that is not the case.
It appears for those virulent anti-vaccinators and anti-mask wearers, when COVID is contracted and becomes serious, once breathing becomes difficult, medical care is sought. It’s off to the medical facilities, which are buried in patients, attended to by overworked and burned-out medical staff, and as is becoming more common, other medical emergencies may struggle to find services.
Had the same level of civic virtue as today existed during the vaccinations for smallpox and polio, we’d still also be dealing with those deadly and crippling diseases.
Rights and responsibilities. Civic virtue versus individualism. There are times, such as these, when the common welfare exceeds our individual interests.