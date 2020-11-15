The Oct. 28 letter from Frank Smith has me wondering in what universe Dr. Anthony Fauci – our country's leading authority on infectious disease – represents "fake doctors who aren't even doctors."
I recently took out "Understanding AIDS," the pamphlet I'd saved for its historic value when it was distributed to every United States household in the 1980s. Dr. Fauci already appears as the face of that unprecedented epidemic – although, as with Barack Obama, times and circumstances have now made him considerably grayer.