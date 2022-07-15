I keep asking myself how the "Equality State" could support a trigger law that strips half its population of bodily autonomy, of women’s rights to make their own health care decisions. Then, I read the WTE on July 7; specifically, the article on the front page that reported the aging of the state population.
I realized that there is a lack of representation in this state and that the legislators don’t care. Our politicians follow the money. They listen to the criticisms of an aging, white, Christian community desperate to either recreate the life they had growing up or trying to make good before they meet their maker.
These people are established, they are “good ole boys” or part of the Wyoming “friends and family” institution of nepotism. More importantly, they are donors – they donate to political funds, and so they are heard.
If our legislators really were representatives, they would try to understand everyone’s point of view. Instead of sitting around, throwing back beers at the Elks or Moose Lodge or a Frontier Days Committee meeting, they should talk to people around the state, shopping at a thrift store at UW or, dare I say, some of our high schools.
Ask some women working at a fast-food restaurant, “at will” for minimum wage, if she thinks she should be forced to have a child she can’t afford? It is the people with the most money that can pay for the most influence and therefore control over lives they could care less about.
We wonder why our young people keep leaving the state; maybe for control over their own lives; maybe for better representation.