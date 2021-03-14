I am writing to you as a part of a class project for the novel “The Watsons Go To Birmingham.” My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I wanted to learn more about Wyoming because I would enjoy learning more about the history of the state.
I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Wyoming, interesting facts about the state and what visitors can do there.
They can write to my school’s address, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it.