I am a minister here in Cheyenne. My congregation's mission includes the statement that we gather in worship "to seek truth and to help others." So, as their minister, I am disturbed to hear recently of people claiming in the name of faith and morality that it's necessary to ban books from our schools or limit access.

Are there books in existence in this world whose contents I disapprove of? Certainly. However, I believe that being in conversation with those unlike ourselves, with people and ideas often made shameful, opening our hearts and our minds to the possibility of difference, that we can hold a strong moral center.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus