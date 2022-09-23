I am a minister here in Cheyenne. My congregation's mission includes the statement that we gather in worship "to seek truth and to help others." So, as their minister, I am disturbed to hear recently of people claiming in the name of faith and morality that it's necessary to ban books from our schools or limit access.
Are there books in existence in this world whose contents I disapprove of? Certainly. However, I believe that being in conversation with those unlike ourselves, with people and ideas often made shameful, opening our hearts and our minds to the possibility of difference, that we can hold a strong moral center.
One way to be in conversation is to read books from perspectives we might not otherwise have access to. Children and adults learn best when we do not fence their minds round and hope they cannot discover wrong paths, but instead hold their hands while they explore and offer support.
Instead of banning books, encourage conversations. Read with the children in your life and talk about it. Better that children find out about death, drugs or sex by imagining someone else engaging with those things on a page and then talking to their parents or teachers than try the actual thing, for there is no ban in the world that will stop the world from being itself.
I hope that we lay to rest this idea of banning books. It is never the mark of a loving society to place words off limits. Let us instead move into our responsibility to be guides and guardians who help our children to be ready to make their best choices in the world they inhabit, strengthened by having plenty of practice thinking about what they may disagree with and why.
I support free and open access to literature in libraries and schools because of my role as a person of faith in this community. I hope many others will, too.