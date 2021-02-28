One day, a dear friend who considers himself quite liberal abruptly cried, “What do you people want?” I was shocked nearly speechless, but managed, “What do white people want? Well, we want what you want. It’s no mystery what Black people want! We want to be safe and healthy, be appreciated, feed our family, develop our potential, love and be loved. We want what white people, red people, yellow and brown people, all people want! We want what humans want!”
I‘m sick of describing people by color. Skin is roughly 4/100th of an inch thick – thin as a sheet of paper! How much more superficial can it get?