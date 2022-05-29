I graduated high school today. I couldn’t stop thinking about those who weren’t able to do the same.
According to every cheesy high school movie I’ve ever watched, graduation is supposed to be one of the most beautiful moments of my high school career. I’m supposed to laugh, cry and be filled with joy as I begin the journey of the rest of my life.
When I graduated from Central High School today, though, I wasn’t joyful. I was angry, and saddened and disappointed. As I walked across that stage and smiled and shook hands like everything was fine, all I could think about were the thousands of kids across America who had that very opportunity stolen from them by guns.
The Children’s Defense Fund reports that in 2019, 3,371 children and teenagers were killed with guns in America. That is enough kids to fill more than 168 classrooms.
168 classrooms of kids that will never get to graduate. 168 classrooms of kids that will never get to start college, join the armed forces or enter the workforce. 168 classrooms of kids that will never get to grow old or start a family.
If you’re not outraged by that, you should be.
It doesn’t feel fair. Because it isn’t fair. Why should I be expected to sit back and pretend like nothing is wrong? American kids are dying. Nearly every day in our country, students have their futures needlessly stolen from them.
We need to stop stubbornly resisting greatly needed change. Now that I am eligible to vote, you can be sure that I plan to do so
Voting notwithstanding, every single American has a voice. It isn’t just our right, but also our responsibility to use those voices. Use them to amplify the stories of the students whose lives and futures were stolen. Use them to share effective societal and political changes that will mitigate the crisis.
On behalf of myself and my peers, I am begging you: use them to be part of the solution.