“Black Lives Matter.” I do support this phrase 100%. I do because I believe every life from conception to natural death is sacred and sanctified by God.
But is this banner being carried on streets throughout the nation truly what people believe? If they do, why are the streets in every city not filled every day? Are folks even aware of the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of black lives lost due to violence in our bigger cities each and every year? Where is the outcry and the national publicity?