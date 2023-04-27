I read the article from our rookie representative in yet another rant about deregulation. Yes, the one who prefers people don’t awake. Less government regulation!
But wait. The last administration triumphantly struck down regulations. Did that have any result, like why now we see all these railroad accidents? The near airline disasters? The result of now more coming from China?
How about mining and fracking companies that leave old sites as environmental disasters? More deregulation? For myself, if regulations can help me want to fly again or trust that some railroad worker was regulated to check out the train your on, I’m all in.
Schools and companies are so unregulated that lunatics are free to act. People who don’t really wish to live anymore, so they go grab an unregulated high-capacity rifle and are so disillusioned that they take out anyone they can with them.
More regulations or less or the same? Or is it just more collateral damage of the seeds of anger, hate, lies and discontent that are truly the only trickle-down theory that is working?
Is deregulation really what freedom is about? Or is it just handpicked deregulations that perhaps put power and control and, of course, money in other people’s hands at the risk of yet others?
But then we have the flip of the coin – the Salem witch trials of today. The witches who have access to abortion? Let's regulate them at all costs! I am sorry, but right or wrong, no one should be able to regulate what options someone has to make such a serious decision.
It just seems like we are so worried about life, yet after you're born, it's sink or swim. I don’t see such passionate debates about health care, Medicare, even Social Security. Our veterans who put their lives on the line, perhaps. Ah, the constant battle of save the Earth or make more money!
What are our politicians' priorities anymore? Seems they are losing track of what regulations are for. Seems the biggest problem is how can 'We the People' regulate our Congress and judicial systems that bounce between extremes.