Are Americans experiencing a taste of Hell (eternal separation, never-ending fire) they don't believe in? We have been told that God does not exist by liberal media and intellectual elites. Governors of some states have told us that church is nonessential, while abortion clinics are essential; while the media, in narrative collaboration, tells us that riots, shooting police and burning cities are peaceful.
Is God, with his righteous judgements, giving America a much bigger choice than who is elected this fall? Is the moral and spiritual significance of today even greater than the political and economic significance of our time? Is social justice being used to cloud our perspective of God's judgement of America that is increasing?