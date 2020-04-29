The history of humankind spans a very long time. Depending upon one's view, that span can be anywhere from 4,200 years to 200 billion years. The memories of the participants in humankind's history seem short.
Take the latest event, coronavirus. It is everywhere: The internet, in the media, coffee klatches, business meetings, even in our houses of faith. It seems that coronavirus has many people wondering, "What's going on," or, more to the point, "OMG, how will we ever survive?"
As a person of faith who also enjoys the gift or ability to think "outside the box," it has occurred to me that an examination of historical literature, both sectarian and spiritual, might serve us well. Taking into account the verbal and written words of most cultures, you will find many interesting similarities. To assure accuracy, we need to include Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, as well as other stories found worldwide. Upon reflection, we find that "catastrophic" events are an integral part of the human condition.
So, how do we respond to the question of WHY this event at this time? In today's American culture, it seems that the current response to coronavirus lies in three versions of believed truth. Some interpret this historical event as the will of "god" visited upon a sinful or less-than-grateful people. The way out is to "repent" and return to what is believed to be the will of God.
For many other people, it becomes an ideological argument. The cause is the failure of our economic and medical systems to be responsive to the unknown.
Then there is that middle ground of people who can only shake their heads, wondering what is next.
As history bears witness to, humankind has survived such events. Yet, there is no reason to believe that this pattern of complacency followed by an event, repentance and then a return to complacency will not continue.
The more important question should be: For how many more decades or centuries will this period of grace be extended? Hang on, sloopy; ours is not to know.