I dreamed last night that I was no longer retired and, in fact, back in the classroom teaching. I was with my AP Government, or maybe my AP World History or Seminar (survey of philosophy) students, wrestling with this complicated and complex question: "Ohio Senator Carl Schurz, in a speech before the U.S. Senate, challenged the members with this statement: 'My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.'"
Schurz's statement understands that "moral" patriotism expects the citizen of the United States: a) Knows and understands the principles of constitutionalism embodied in our states' constitutions and the U.S. Constitution; b) Is aware of and accepts that some of our history is a painful failure of living up to those principles; c) Expects that our education system will illuminate that imperfect past in a thoughtful and mature manner; and d) Realizes that refusing see to ourselves in this imperfect light prevents our nation from moving forward.
Do you agree or disagree? Why or why not? Explain. Is it possible to be a moral patriot, while at the same time denying or airbrushing painful aspects of the nation's history? Explain. And, are our legislators, in attempting to control what American history is, what materials are used and how it's taught, moral patriots? Explain.