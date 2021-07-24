This year, my son moves into seventh grade at Carey Junior High. It’s fortuitous timing, given the recent cuts to elementary school sports. As a participant in both basketball and football, he has found the chance to try the different sports, and to practice with the teams, to be a rewarding and fun part of his school years.
We talk a lot about public policy, elections, civic engagement and the importance of being an informed citizen in our home. But I think those conversations hit a different note with him when I mentioned the cuts. His first question was “Why?” His second: “Where will kids play now?’
I wonder whether my son is already thinking further into the future than most of the voters in Laramie County. I won’t condemn the school board for this decision; cuts were coming, and since sports aren’t part of the Legislature’s basket of goods, they were low-hanging fruit.
And though I am exceedingly frustrated with our legislature, I have a hard time pushing this responsibility onto them, either. After all, they were elected to their positions by people who seemingly wish them to make exactly the kinds of decisions they are making.
So, I have to ask my neighbors, friends and colleagues instead: Where will the children play?
Club sports are an option only for those who can afford them and with parents whose schedules are flexible enough to support transportation. As the only available option, kids from less advantaged homes will fall further behind. Colleges will be less likely to admit them when they don't have the same prowess, skill and years of experience behind them as children from more affluent households.
But what about children a generation from now? Ironically, I imagine we won’t have to worry as much for them. Our children will grow up without these amenities and opportunities. They’ll move away and realize their own families will benefit more by staying away.
Who is thinking this far ahead? It can’t possibly be one 12-year-old boy. What is the vision for the future of our state?