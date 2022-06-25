When doing problem analysis, it sometimes helps to reframe the question being asked. In that spirit, we can ask “How do we protect our children from school violence?” as opposed to “What can we do about school shootings?” So, let us take a moment and explore the new question.
What if we change the definition of school? Rather than think of it as a facility, suppose we think of it as delivering education. During COVID, we switched to remote learning. Could this be the answer to our new question? It does eliminate the risk of school violence by eliminating the physical school. However, it creates a number of other problems.
One problem with remote learning is that our schools currently act as the de facto day-care for the students. In many families, the parent(s) rely on the school to care for their children when they are working. During lockdown, this was less of a problem. That certainly is not the case now, but it may be a problem we can solve.
Another problem is the cost of remote learning. I’d hope that the money would come from not having to maintain school facilities, and being able to leverage other savings created by remote learning. The best outcome would be saving money. The worst case would be spending more, but protecting our children – so, still a win.
Internet connectivity is a problem for the current model, and it gets worse with remote learning. The good news is that moving to remote learning may lead to treating internet connectivity like other infrastructure. So, everyone might benefit.
Moving to remote learning will create many other problems, more than I can list in the space provided. So we’re faced with answering the question: “Can we solve these other problems and protect our children?” Perhaps. There are certainly many capable people working in education, and I’m sure they can come up with solutions to the problems presented by switching to remote learning. I suspect we just need to ask them the right questions.
Can we protect our children from school violence and improve education?