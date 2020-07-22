At present Democrats have much more than an image and accountability problem. It is very sad when an intelligent, conscientious, informed Democrat becomes a party's and a previous Democrat administration's greatest liability because he is honest and believes in accountability, but knows too much about that previous administration's internal corruption.
Such has been the case with Gen. Flynn. Do Democrats really desire to solve problems, or do they need the problems for media distraction and for campaign issues to run on? Is the history that they most want to destroy their own history? Does their history expose that they actually are the cause of many of the problems? Is the Democrats' real problem informed, activated, involved voters of every background who know the truth?