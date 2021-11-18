During Don Morris’ foray into the library to read a book called “Doing It,” referenced in Rev. Lange’s editorial, Morris was unapologetic in having it there. His dissent centered on Lange’s definition of “children,” which is the point of contention of two legislators and parents in Gillette, that the books in question directed at teens were displayed in sections attracting the youngest readers.
However, did Morris see books warning teens of the horrors of sexually transmitted diseases or of stories when sexual encounters led to jealous fits and murdering estranged partners? Did the books expose suicide numbers over abandoned loves and aborted babies? Were there books counseling the teen males to be responsible fathers for the babies carried by the five 15-year-old girls I encountered one year in my sophomore English classes?
Did teens know reading pornography can become obsessive and addictive? Dr. Dobson of Focus on the Family interviewed serial killer Ted Bundy, who didn’t blame his parents. Church-going, they didn’t allow pornography at home, but he plundered his neighbor’s trash can to read his. Dobson asked, “After you became deeply involved imagining obscene acts, how long was it before your imagination turned real and you raped and killed your first victim?” “Two years,” Bundy answered. To a man on his Florida death row, all read pornography.
Does Morris know of the Manhattan first-grade teacher teaching a book on masturbation who defended her curriculum choice that all people, ages of 0-100, should know how to sexually pleasure themselves?
Sexual gratification at all costs is taken directly from “Satanic Bible’s” playbook, written by Anton LaVey when he founded his Church of Satan in 1966. Of his “Satan-inspired” Nine Statements (as opposed to the Ten Commandments), I quote three: #1. “Satan represents indulgence instead of abstinence. #5. “Satan represents vengeance instead of turning the other cheek.” #7. “Satan represents all of the so-called sins, as they all lead to physical, mental or emotional gratification.”
That means all laws of the land, as well as biblical laws, are disdained. A loose society following such commands has only one way out – stand fast and look up.