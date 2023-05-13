I was interested in the “Our View” editorial last Saturday regarding gun safety and the comment that just because “it hasn’t happened here” we must “do more than hope” (pg. C9).
It happened here in 2014. Phillip Sam, a young Native American high school student, upset about his parents' divorce and being bullied at school, took his mother’s boyfriend’s new semi-automatic handgun from his mother’s closet and set out to settle matters with a rival group of kids by challenging them to meet him at Martin Luther King Park.
When they arrived, he ambushed them with a fusillade of fire, emptying bullets from the 15-round clip on the group. He hit 19-year-old Tyler Burns (who he did not know and had never met) in the arm and chest, causing him to fall to the street as the others scattered. Being taught that once you wound your prey you have a responsibility to finish what you’ve done, he shot Tyler in the head at point blank range as Tyler pleaded for his life.
On behalf of the parents of Tyler Burns, we filed a wrongful death action against Phillip Sam, his mother and her boyfriend in Wyoming state court, contending that the gun was not safely stored to prevent an emotionally upset teenager from obtaining it and doing harm. Our Wyoming courts threw out the case, saying that there was no duty to safely store the weapon, even where the anger of the teenager was plainly evident.
The Wyoming Supreme Court said that there was no liability, since Sam’s mother and her boyfriend had never seen Phillip “brandish” the gun, and his actions could not have been “foreseen” by them.
It has happened here and will happen again unless something is done. Given the decision of the Wyoming Supreme Court, it will have to be a Safe Storage Law passed by the Legislature.