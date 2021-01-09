Ms. Lummis: It’s so very comforting to know that your first act as a senator from Wyoming is to embarrass every single voter in Wyoming by joining Sen. Hawley’s objection to the electoral vote count on Jan. 6.
My God, if you’re so concerned about the validity of the votes, maybe we should have a recount in Wyoming. Maybe there is something fraudulent about you being elected? Get a grip – Trump lost! If you’re so willing to overturn the election results in other states, why don’t you consider voting to overturn the election results that got you elected?