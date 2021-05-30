Kudos to Janet Cunningham for her support for getting Wyoming vaccinated. The tough Wyoming attitude that we don't need such nonsense is nonsense in itself! Think of your friends, neighbors, and especially parents and grandparents and protecting them. There is nothing macho or politically smart in not being vaccinated.
Also, I agree with Janet's assessment on Liz Cheney. ... I have never voted for Liz Cheney because I felt she was not really a resident of Wyoming, but in her assessment of former President Trump, she is right on. Why would anyone want to support a liar and a bully?
He makes me so ashamed of the Republican Party and their stance the past few years. The party I have been proud to be affiliated with has strayed so far from the party I joined, and I feel it is time to consider becoming an independent and distance myself from the Republican Party and what it is currently supporting.
I do not embrace the socialism of the Democratic Party, but at least they do not support a bully and a liar!