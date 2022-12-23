A friend of mine recently described Wyoming as a hateful state. It saddens me greatly to agree with this assessment of the state I grew up in.

It saddens me that I have recognized this state as hateful and ignorant since early childhood. I find it no wonder at all that Wyoming's young people who graduate college with degrees leave this state. After all, what educated person would feel at home among a poorly educated, small-minded populace?

