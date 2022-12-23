A friend of mine recently described Wyoming as a hateful state. It saddens me greatly to agree with this assessment of the state I grew up in.
It saddens me that I have recognized this state as hateful and ignorant since early childhood. I find it no wonder at all that Wyoming's young people who graduate college with degrees leave this state. After all, what educated person would feel at home among a poorly educated, small-minded populace?
How can Wyoming citizens dismiss the logical correlation that can be drawn between the highest suicide rate in America and the way people treat each other?
The current political climate is that of a rise in fascism. Fascism, as history shows, is marked with sexism (I have several female friends who have recently been harassed by Wyoming "men"), racism (I have seen this in Wyoming society since childhood), homophobia (even among our leaders there is a general lack of knowledge of the latest gender science). It also comes with a disdain for intellect (Moms for Liberty have called for the firing of one of Cheyenne's most learned educators). Fascism carries with it the demonization of the "other," using baseless accusations.
In reality, this movement is rampant throughout America. No election was stolen. The courts investigated and found no evidence of tampering. Yet here we are with a large part of American society being played for suckers, believing in unfounded conspiracy theories based on absolutely no evidence. Qanon is a complete hoax being played on the minds of the poorly educated.
This alarming movement is also being helped greatly by many so-called Christians. If you consider yourself a follower of Jesus and speak hatred for anyone, then you are not, in fact, following Jesus.
I am disappointed in Wyoming. I wish Wyoming were a place where my 10-year-old nephew would not have to suffer small-mined bullies the way I did. I wish it was a place where gender identity was respected. I wish its citizens were not willfully ignorant and might vote in their best interests.