Over the past eight days, I watched the entire Moyte trial that was held in the district court in Laramie County, as my son was her defense attorney.
It was clear to anyone watching, including the 12 jurors who decided her fate according to the law and found her not guilty, that the case for self-defense was very strong, and the case for murder, as charged by the state, which required the state to show Ms. Moyte "purposely and maliciously" killed Chris Garcia, of which there was essentially no evidence, was extremely weak.
I was therefore quite surprised when I read this paper's reporting of the incident, which, throughout the trial and even following the verdict, in my opinion, appeared biased against Ms. Moyte, a valued member of our community and revered mother and teacher, and in favor of the state's case.
Is that simply because law enforcement concluded this was murder and the state's attorney agreed by charging this case less than a day after the incident, prior to receiving the autopsy report, any trajectory analysis or talking to a single eyewitness? What happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Throughout the trial, I wondered why Ms. Moyte had even been charged, which resulted in Ms. Moyte losing her job and her home, and was not allowed to see her kids for a year and a half.
As opposed to just reading the paper, I wish more people could have been present during the trial, and they, too, would have agreed with the jury and found Ms. Moyte not guilty.