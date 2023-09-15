Certain LCSD1 board members exposed their extremist political agenda and anti-parent attitude at the Sept. 11, 2023, meeting.

We’ve been hearing that the library policy is a parents’ rights issue, that we need to help parents do what they need to do for their children. It was about parents’ choices and parents’ beliefs.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus