Certain LCSD1 board members exposed their extremist political agenda and anti-parent attitude at the Sept. 11, 2023, meeting.
We’ve been hearing that the library policy is a parents’ rights issue, that we need to help parents do what they need to do for their children. It was about parents’ choices and parents’ beliefs.
Faced with a policy that would allow only parents and guardians of students who could access books to nominate only those books their students could access as being sexually explicit according the arbitrary definition, trustees leapt into action to protect outside agitators and anti-government extremist groups.
The new policy would not allow groups from outside the state to inundate our district with ready-made booklists, or allow anti-government extremist groups with no children in the district to flood our district with discriminatory lists of books to ban.
Our trustees cannot accept a policy that prioritizes parents’ rights because they know that there are many parents who disagree with them, who think they are wrong.
They can’t even let parents be the ones to nominate books because, for our trustees, those parents might not choose correctly.
For this to be a parents’ rights issue, parents who are concerned about books their children can access should be the only ones who can participate in the nominating process. After all, it does not matter what the person down the street with no children in the district thinks about a book; if a parent thinks the book is OK, then the book is OK.
Apparently, not for our trustees. For them, it only matters what the person with no students in the district thinks, or what national groups or political parties with no connection to the district tell them to think.
It’s a shame that our locally elected trustees think so little of our community parents. But, we should expect nothing more from them. After all, if they are not told what to think by outside agitators and anti-government extremist groups, they wouldn’t know what to do. So, they will protect those voices at the expense of our parents.
