I’m a mom in LCSD1 and representative of Moms for Liberty-Laramie County. I’ve been attending school board meetings since May. Although I’ve been in the district for eight years, I did not attend any meetings prior to that. Attending LCSD1 meetings has been eye-opening, to say the least. To parents: you must attend your local school board meetings.
It’s not enough to ask your kid how their day was. You must understand what the elected officials are doing; what they are voting for and how they present information. You must attend and ask yourself, how interested are they in what parents think vs their own agenda?
Today, it seems everything must be questioned. It’s difficult to know what information is real and what’s fabricated. Maybe you think the school board doesn’t matter, because well, it’s just the school board. Let me tell you: It matters!!
Your kids’ future is at stake. You owe it to them and to the future of your community to get involved, gather information, do research and hold these elected officials accountable. It’s up to you to have an understanding of curriculum, how money is being spent and so much more. Although every parent is different, I bet we can all agree that our kids and their education should be our number one priority.
Recently, involved parents were labeled domestic terrorists, which was prompted by a letter to Joe Biden from the National School Board Association. I can assure you, having attended every meeting since May, that there is no violent or unlawful behavior going on at these meetings. Are parents passionate? Absolutely.
In every group, in every situation, there are outliers that do not represent the majority. However, we can’t forget about the First Amendment. Please don’t let recent national news and threats from our own government stop you from standing up for your children and getting involved.