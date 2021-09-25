In his Sept. 10 article, Jonathan Lange takes the FDA to task for its “snarky tweet” advising us not to use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. I agree that the FDA could have handled its advice in a more diplomatic manner.
Lange also criticizes the FDA for not doing “the additional testing that would either prove or disprove the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.” According to the FDA’s website, its “best-known job is to evaluate new drugs before they can be sold.” The FDA evaluates a drug for the effectiveness that the company submitting it claims it can perform. It does not develop new drugs.
Thus, ivermectin, developed by Merck, has been FDA approved as a deworming medication for animals, and at a much lower dose to treat internal parasites and external ones (e.g., head lice) in humans. And the FDA approval warns the patient that there can be side effects from taking ivermectin, such as seizures, confusion, vomiting and diarrhea.
A study in Australia has shown ivermectin can kill COVID in vitro. I emphasize in vitro because that means the virus has been proven to die outside a living organism. The virus has not been proven to die in vivo, that is in a living organism.
At its own website, Merck states there is “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies,” and there is “a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”
Until Merck or another group can successfully study ivermectin’s efficacy in killing COVID-19 in vivo and present it to the FDA for approval, ivermectin should not be taken as a prophylactic for COVID-19.
Arstechnica.com reported on 9/10/21 that, “A person in New Mexico is suspected of dying from an overdose of ivermectin … [and a] second person in the state is also in critical condition following use of the drug.”