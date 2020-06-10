These are the times that try a person’s soul. There comes seasons in the course of human events that one must put their own health and welfare at risk. There comes a time when the True Patriot must set aside their own well-being, and face down pestilence and the rifles of the empire, even unto their own earthly demise.
The summer soldier mocks from the sideline in his clown suit, the sunshine patriot scoffs from behind their keyboard, disaffected by the pleas for freedom and justice of their fellow country-persons.