The benefits of preschool education have been discussed for years in Wyoming, at the state and local levels. Most educators would agree that the research is replete with studies that indicate that students are the beneficiaries of quality preschool programs.
The emphasis is on "quality"; these are not babysitting programs, but programs led by trained educators.
While most would agree with the potential benefits, there is much disagreement regarding how these programs are funded. I would argue that it is the state's responsibility to fund these programs. Currently, the state does not provide any funding for the tuition-based pre-K programs that currently exist. Parents are required to pay tuition, unless they qualify for a tuition adjustment based on their income. Additionally, Title I schools can access Title I funds to provide these programs in their school. All schools do not have a pre-K program available for their students as a benefit.
Kudos to Laramie County School District 1 for making programs available in some schools. Many parents, however, cannot afford $700 per month, and also do not qualify for the tuition waiver. I understand that the district anticipates needing to supplement the cost of these programs with general fund dollars.
The state of Wyoming is missing a great opportunity to make pre-K programs available to all students in the state. The Legislature needs to make this a priority in the state, our children will surely be the beneficiaries.
