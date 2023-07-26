The benefits of preschool education have been discussed for years in Wyoming, at the state and local levels. Most educators would agree that the research is replete with studies that indicate that students are the beneficiaries of quality preschool programs.

The emphasis is on "quality"; these are not babysitting programs, but programs led by trained educators.

