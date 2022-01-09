Please unmask our kids. I did some research on COVID, using actual CDC data, and can prove it is highly unlikely that kids from 0-17 will die from COVID.
From Jan. 1, 2020, through Christmas of 2021, there have been 678 deaths from COVID and 1,225 deaths from pneumonia for the 0-17 age group. This age group should be more concerned about dying from pneumonia than COVID, but it is very unlikely they would die from either of these.
Look at the CDC data: In the USA, between 1/1/2020 and 12/29/2021, there have been 678 COVID deaths in the 0-17 age group out of 814,806 total COVID deaths. So 0.08% of these deaths were in the 0-17 age group. American kids in the 0-17 age group have a 99.92% chance of getting through COVID alive. The odds are actually better than this because the virus is becoming less lethal.
In the USA, we value freedom, so we do not accept the government requiring us to wear masks unless there is a true emergency. In our schools, we do not have an emergency because kids in the 0-17 age group have a 99.92% chance of surviving COVID. If there was an emergency and the government took radical measures to protect the public, the people deserve to be shown proof that the radical measures (masking, quarantines, etc.) are effective. I think proving that masks and quarantines are effective would be difficult, especially with the omicron variant.
The truth is nothing will stop the virus, and it will run its course. Masks, distancing, lockdowns, quarantines and vaccines have not stopped the virus. We need to go back to pre-COVID guidelines when someone gets sick at school. If you have a fever, stay at home. Treat COVID just like the flu or a cold. Quarantines have done nothing to stop this virus, so why put our kids and parents through the process?
A bigger concern is suicides. Wyoming ranks No. 1 in suicides, so the school board needs to focus on solving this problem, instead of making life miserable for students.