In these uncertain political times, I wish to draw attention to Wyoming’s need for a refugee resettlement program.
I have lived in the Cowboy State since 2014, and I love Wyoming. We have incredible communities, generous people, and a strong economy, with opportunities for employment, education and recreation.
A few years ago, my daughter volunteered internationally and was placed in Kiev, Ukraine, where she taught English to children. She was welcomed into the home of a Ukrainian family, whom my husband and I met while visiting our daughter. Sasha, Luda and their children have since become cherished friends to us. Our friendship has been strengthened by shared values, goals, and demographics. They have strong faith in God and value family relationships deeply. They believe in patriotism, perseverance, democracy and education. Luda, a Ukrainian mother of two young children, holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from an international university and fluently speaks five languages.
We watched in sorrow and shock as Russia invaded and has commenced a destructive assault on Ukraine over the past several weeks. We worry daily for the safety of our friends and all Ukrainians as they hide in bomb shelters, flee dangerous conditions and face an unimaginable humanitarian crisis.
In researching ways to help, I was stunned to learn Wyoming is the only state in the United States of America that does not have a refugee resettlement program. There are varying opinions about the reasons for this, including lack of need, negative public opinion prejudice and disinterest. Many of today’s refugees are people like ourselves with jobs, lives, homes, families, education and faith.
It is time for Wyoming to take a stand and establish a refugee resettlement program! We cannot let the world refugee crisis be someone else’s problem any longer! We have the best people in Wyoming, and together with our caring communities, strong economy and abundant resources, we are capable of helping those who have lost everything.
As the Equality State, we must follow our Wyoming values and make the creation of a refugee resettlement program a top priority in Wyoming.