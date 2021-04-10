At this time of year, we remember that 2,000 years ago, one man had the courage and conviction to stand up to the powers oppressing the people. This made such a difference.
In our time, we see continuing oppression, hunger, homelessness, violence and prejudice, and we are ruining our home. Every day, we are in danger of losing insects, birds, fish and animals due to loss of habitat, pollution and climate change, mostly due to human actions. We are living on a dying planet.
In Wyoming, we used to rely on mining fossil fuels to finance our economy. It is time to change that, to find alternatives. We cannot wait. If enough of us want to find better ways, we can do it.
The time is now. Let us decide to help each other heal our relationships and restore our home.