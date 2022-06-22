I just wanted to make a few comments about "gun control" and maybe dispel some of the myths.
Gun control advocates are not trying to get rid of people's guns, but we are trying to keep them out of the hands of the criminals and the mentally unstable. I really don't see how anybody can be against this concept.
Some people say, "Well, it is not the gun, but the person." But that person cannot shoot people if they do not have access to a gun. The firearm homicide rate in the UK is .04 per 100,000, where in the U.S., the rate is 4.12 per 100,000. The UK has some of the strongest gun control laws in the world.
A comment that I saw in the Tribune Eagle recently said something to the effect that "Well, they can always use knives." Well, I ask you how many people can you kill with a knife vs. an AK-47. There is no need for assault-style weapons, that are meant for war, to be available to the general public, and anyone who thinks they need one for hunting needs to take up another sport.
The U.S. has the highest firearm homicide rate among civilized countries in the world. And this cannot be entirely related to mental health, since we surely don't have more mentally unstable people that the rest of the civilized world. And I am not discounting the need for more mental health services.
Prior to 2004, there was a law against the sale of assault-style weapons. Why was it discontinued? There are a lot of senators and representatives that are in favor of some forms of gun control, but are afraid to alienate their constituents and or the NRA. Since the majority of Americans are in favor of some form of gun control, we need to change the minds of these politicians.